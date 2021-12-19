The Custer County Sheriff’s Office will no longer need to mail physical copies of fingerprints to Idaho State Police once a live scan fingerprinting device arrives in Challis.
The $14,000 device is on its way paid for by a grant from the Bureau of Criminal Identification. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin said this will be the fist time he’s had a device like this at his disposal. Instead of rolling people’s fingertips in ink and then onto paper, the device will instead scan, catalog and upload fingerprints directly to the state’s database.
That database is the Automated Biometric Identification System, according to Leila McNeill, chief of the Bureau of Criminal Identification. McNeill said her department has wanted to get Custer County an electronic fingerprint device for a while to streamline the process of getting fingerprints into the system.
McNeill applied to the U.S. Department of Justice last year for funds to update Sheriff’s Offices throughout Idaho with fingerprint scanners. Any Sheriff’s Office that applied and was approved would be reimbursed for their device from the Justice Department.
Lumpkin said he and his deputies learned about the grant in early October. They applied and Lumpkin informed Custer County commissioners they had been approved last month. No arrival date for the equipment has been given to county officials. Because of supply-chain issues caused by the coronavirus, “it could be a year for all we know,” Lumpkin said.
McNeill supported Lumpkin’s statement. Other Sheriff’s Offices have been experiencing delays in the delivery of their devices, she said, mostly because of global supply-chain issues.