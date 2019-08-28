Members of the Sawtooth Society recently distributed $23,401 in grants from money raised from the sale of Idaho’s goat license plates.
Grants were awarded to recreation projects within the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. The Sawtooth Valley Rural Fire Department received $8,902 for equipment. A $6,000 grant was given to a Forest Service noxious weed program. The Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association was given $5,000 for its tool exhibit. The Stanley Ambulance Redfish Lake Lodge AED station was given $2,199. The Stanley Ambulance received $1,300 for a scoop stretcher.
The Sawtooth Society awards between $40,000 and $50,000 a year through the license plate program.