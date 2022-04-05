A longer season and a larger rink are possibilities for the Stanley ice rink, if grants can be secured.
Josh Franks is searching for funding to expand the rink, add an insulated concrete floor and install refrigeration equipment. A concrete bottom and a refrigeration could mean the rink can be used about six months a year, instead of about three months, as it’s now open. If all goes as planned, work could begin next year, Franks said.
The rink usually opens in December, but weather this year delayed it until early January, just a few weeks before the annual Sawtooth Outdoor Bonspiel, held in late January. Usually the skating season ends in March as temperatures begin to warm.
“The city of Stanley is looking at different grants to help raise money,” Franks said. The cost isn’t clear yet, but he thinks it will be about $1 million.
The existing rink was built by volunteers about 20 years ago. It’s filled every year by Sawtooth Valley rural firefighters who make a dozen or so trips with their water truck to pour between 20,000 and 30,000 gallons of water. Volunteers use the Zamboni that was donated to them in 2018 by the city of Hailey to maintain the ice surface.
Besides the bonspiel, a pond hockey tournament is held every February and the rink gets plenty of use during the Stanley Winterfest. Locals use it all of the time for skating and pick-up hockey games. With the planned improvements, Franks said more big events could be staged there.