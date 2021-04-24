Funds from the Great American Outdoors Act will pay for several projects in the Salmon-Challis National Forest this year.
Projects include bridge replacement, road repair, trail maintenance and recreational site upkeep. The projects should reduce some of the backlog of deferred maintenance in the forest, according to Forest Service officials.
“As we implement the Great America Outdoors Act across the forest, our highest priority are those projects that reduce deferred maintenance, are ready to implement, and provide the greatest immediate benefit to the public,” Salmon-Challis Forest Supervisor Chuck Mark said.
The 2021 project list includes replacing the bridge at Dagger Creek, repairing the Boundary-Dagger Road, performing maintenance on trails in wilderness areas in central Idaho, working on recreation sites in the Salmon River road corridor and the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and repairing Silver Creek Road.
The Great American Outdoors Act was signed into law in August 2020. It provides funding to improve conditions, update and repair aging infrastructure and enhance visitor experiences. It is funded through 2025.