Although he was appointed to the Mackay City Council only about six months ago, Greg Blackwell said he feels he's already done some good for city residents in the form of projects to improve the city.
If voters keep him in office, Blackwell said he will continue trying to find new playground equipment for Kids' Park and working to establish an electric vehicle charging station in Mackay. Blackwell said the old equipment at Kids' Park is representative of Mackay's need to improve its infrastructure. Council members are addressing infrastructure needs in part by analyzing the 50-year-old sewer system and having a water system study completed, he said.
The challenge that continually presents itself when addressing Mackay maintenance is budgeting, Blackwell said. Pressure has mounted because of rising cost for materials and services, one of which is for law enforcement services from the Custer County Sheriff's Office.
When county officials told Mackay council members they wanted an $80,000 a year contract for law enforcement, Blackwell said the council's immediate response was it wasn't possible. The Mackay council agreed on a slight increase and will now pay the county $40,000 a year. Mackay officials will continue to face the challenge to increase funding to the Sheriff's Office. Blackwell wants to be part of that process.
"$80,000 a year is a lot to ask for from our small town," Blackwell said. "It's going to take a lot of give and take before we can get there."
Blackwell thinks Mackay city government could improve its transparency. He wants council members and city workers go beyond the legal requirements when it comes to informing people about public meetings. Mackay residents are kept well informed, but Blackwell said city leaders and workers can always be more active in getting people to attend and participate in public meetings.
The ultimate duty of a council member is to responsibly spend taxpayer money, Blackwell said. Through his projects and negotiations on behalf of Mackay, Blackwell said he's met that standard consistently since joining the council.
Blackwell is seeking one of four open spots on the Mackay council. Other candidates for the council are Reva McConnell, Mike Foster, Dennis Wallin, Dean Wall and Richard Mangum.