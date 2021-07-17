Custer County landowners who disagree with a decision by the county's planning and zoning commission have appealed it to the county commission.
The newly formed Friends of the SNRA is made of people who live near the Hell Roaring Ranch near Stanley who say they are "affected by the existing and proposed airport and heliport operation" that has been approved at Mike Boren's ranch. The landowners are represented by attorney Mike Pogue.
"There were a number of people who were concerned, who thought there were errors at the planning and zoning level," Pogue said of the group he represents. "They thought it would be a good idea to band together and raise the questions."
The landowners say the planning and zoning commission "ignored the concerns expressed by 65" neighbors of Boren, when it approved a conditional use permit for an airstrip on Boren's ranch, Pogue said. They say the county failed to follow its own rules and regulations and failed to comply with state land use planning statutes, and the applicant failed to comply with multiple regulations.
Pogue filed the notice of appeal and request for reconsideration of the findings of fact of the Boren decision to the Custer County Commission and the county's planning and zoning commission. On July 12 he said he'd been informed the county had accepted the appeal and was processing it. He was told the county commissioners would reply, but not given a time frame to expect that reply. The county commission met July 12 but the item wasn't on the agenda. Their next regular meeting commission meeting should be held July 28.
The appeal notice cited multiple violations of the county's rules including that the conditional use permit application did not contain a narrative statement evaluating the effects on adjoining property, as required by the county's zoning code. It also cites the failure by planning and zoning commission members to "consider and evaluate, or even mention the effects of adjoining property owners or SNRA users" despite having received 65 letters from people who own nearby properties and 428 letters of opposition, including an additional 64 letters from locals. "These written comments and concerns were not considered," Pogue wrote.
Other alleged violations of the county's rules include the planning commission's failure to consider the SNRA zoning overlay and the county's comprehensive plan.
Pogue wrote in the June 18 notice of appeal that the county had failed to adopt and approve the findings of facts and conclusions of law in the matter, but in a July 12 phone conversation he said the county commissioners had signed those on July 1. The planning commission approved the permit on May 6.
The friends group also says Boren failed to comply with regulations, specifically by not obtaining a conditional use permit to build an airstrip and saying he didn't build an airstrip. They say Boren is out of compliance with Federal Aviation Administration regulations, the Clean Water Act as it relates to fuel storage and wetlands, the Endangered Species Act and the SNRA scenic easement.
The appeal contains email exchanges from November 2016 between Boren, the county, the Forest Service and the Corps of Engineers. Those exchanges indicate that the Forest Service had observed Boren's airstrip construction and was concerned that it coincided with wetlands and may have been in a floodplain. But, an Army Corps of Engineers biologist said Boren told him "it is not an airstrip, but rather pasture improvements to eliminate gopher holes and weeds."
A December 2016 email from the Forest Service said Boren reported he was leveling the meadow for "more efficient irrigation." Boren said the dirt work at that time was not a landing strip, but "he plans to build a landing strip up in the sagebrush in the future."
According to Pogue, members of the group he represents and other property owners bought land within the Sawtooth National Recreation Area "because the Sawtooth Valley has been protected from development since the creation of the SNRA." Pogue pointed out that Boren's ranch is subject to one of the earliest scenic easements, dating to 1974, which prevents development "that would tend to mar or detract from the scenic, natural, historic, pastoral and fish and wildlife values ..."
Pogue says the planning and zoning commission's actions set the path for "anything goes" on the recreation area within Custer County.