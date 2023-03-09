A new state initiative is encouraging Idahoans submit information online about their slow, unreliable internet to better understand broadband availability across the state.

Link Up Idaho, led by the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board and Idaho Department of Commerce, in coordination with the Idaho Office of Information Technology Services, aims to gather the information about connectivity challenges to improve the state’s map of Idaho broadband coverage.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.