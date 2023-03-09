A new state initiative is encouraging Idahoans submit information online about their slow, unreliable internet to better understand broadband availability across the state.
Link Up Idaho, led by the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board and Idaho Department of Commerce, in coordination with the Idaho Office of Information Technology Services, aims to gather the information about connectivity challenges to improve the state’s map of Idaho broadband coverage.
March 15 is the deadline to make a submission.
Federal funds are available to help with broadband access to all states, including Idaho, via the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program, according to a news release. As part of the program, the Federal Communications Commission has created a map representing locations with unserved and underserved broadband coverage across the United States.
Submitting information about communities with problematic internet services ensures that the FCC map has included trouble-spot locations so that funds can be administered appropriately. The submissions will also assist in the development of the state’s broadband map, which will be used by the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board to allocate funding.
“The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board is excited to provide Idaho residents across the state with the support and tools needed to challenge the FCC broadband location and availability map as well as conduct individual internet speed tests,” the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Chairman, Rep. John Vander Woude, said. “This data will be crucial in assisting the board with the allocation of broadband dollars.”
Following the deadline, the Link Up Idaho initiative will continue to gather information and provide community outreach on internet connectivity in the state, according to the release.
“This project is a prime example of teams coming together with the same goal, to Link Up Idahoans,” Idaho Broadband Program Manager Ramón Hobdey-Sánchez said. “The information submitted by Idahoans will be essential as Idaho moves forward with expanding broadband access across the state.”
To submit your broadband information and to learn more about the program, go to linkup.idaho.gov.
