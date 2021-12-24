People concerned about the potential consequences of truck traffic on Smelter Avenue and Main Street in Mackay from the planned Empire Mine brought their concerns to last week’s City Council meeting.
Tara Huish, who lives on Smelter Avenue, represents a group which thinks it is unsafe for traffic from the mine to travel down the residential street. In October, City Council members approved a resolution that identified Main and Smelter as the preferred route from the mine to U.S. Highway 93.
Huish said she and her group would like the city to reconsider because Smelter is a narrow residential street. Their concern is that large, commercial trucks on a street with no sidewalks will pose a danger.
“People walk and run there, children access the creek, it’s a popular fishing access for the river, four-wheelers travel there and families and individuals bike and sled there,” according to Huish.
Mackay Mayor Wayne Olsen said the city endorsed that route because, like Huish and her group, they are concerned about people’s safety. Since council members can’t bar anyone from driving street-legal vehicles to and from the mine, located in the historic Mine Hill area, Olsen said they went with the best option available.
The curve where Main and Smelter meet is the safest for the trucks that will haul ore from the mine, Olsen said. Other residential roads truck drivers could use, like Cedar and Park avenues, have sharp turns. Also, Smelter provides access to the Mine Hill area without bringing trucks close to nearby parks, Olsen said.
When the trucks get to Main, Huish said the concern becomes about how traffic might affect Mackay’s business district. The town’s grocery store, Post Office and Sheriff’s Office, banks and many retail businesses are on Main. Huish said she and her group are worried the traffic from the mine will impede people as they use essential services and access businesses on Main.
Olsen pointed out that commercial trucks already drive and park on Main. Whether to unload food for Ivie’s Market or to haul ore to the highway, the mayor said commercial trucks will always be allowed on Main.
To make sure Main can take the added pressure of the mine trucks, since there are water and sewer lines under it, Olsen said the city is having a study conducted. Olsen said the study will show how much weight the street can take.
Huish worries about what the Empire Mine will do to Mackay’s culture. Phoenix Copper officials say the mine will create 140 jobs and about half of those employees would be newcomers to the community. Huish asked if the people coming for those jobs will adhere to the calm, small-town nature of Mackay.
She and her group aren’t opposed to the mine, but Huish said it’s possible an influx of newcomers could cause unintended consequences.
On top of that, Huish pointed out Mackay doesn’t have a large housing inventory. Once mine employees fill up available homes in Mackay, the majority of them will live and spend their income in other communities, she said.
Olsen says there’s no point in discussing what-if scenarios, especially if they won’t come to fruition for a couple of years. No mining can happen for a few years. The Bureau of Land Management first must complete an environmental impact statement, which is expected to be complete in about a year. Other reviews follow that process. The city does not issue any permits associated with mining ventures.
Mayor Olsen said he and council members have Mackay’s best interest at heart when dealing with Phoenix Copper. They live in the small town too, he said, and they don’t want it to lose the qualities that make Mackay attractive.