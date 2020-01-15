The annual fee 4-Hers pay the state increases this month to $21, up from $11.
University of Idaho Associate Extension Professor Sarah Baker told Custer County commissioners the increase is necessary because of increased program costs and limited resources. The additional money will help maintain the 4-H program, events and scholarships.
“Is it worth it and needed? Absolutely,” Baker said.
In a separate interview, Baker said discussion about a fee increase began more than a year ago when the state government mandated a change occur.
“We still feel the fee is pretty cheap for the benefits of 4-H,” said Baker. “It’s still a pretty good bang for your buck.”
Previously, $5 of each 4-H member’s fee went to the state. Now the state gets $15 per member. The rest of the fee will be divided as it was before — $1 to each the insurance program for members, the insurance program for volunteer leaders, dues to the state 4-H leaders association and the 4-H scholarship fund. The remaining $2 will be used to maintain an online 4-H presence.
The membership fee also pays for for the day-to-day functions of the 4-H program. It will be used to develop new curriculum, implement new online record keeping, develop a strong volunteer screening process and devote resources to applying for educational training grants, according to Baker.