A hometown Challis woman has opened a new H&R Block franchise at 610 U.S. Highway 93 in Challis She and her employees are now taking clients for tax preparation, payroll and bookkeeping services.

Jenny (Frost) Jacobson, daughter of Challis residents Lewie and Jeanie Frost, hosted a grand opening for her new Challis office last weekend along with her sister Rayna (Frost) Westergard, and Misty Stegeman, employees at the Challis branch. Jacobson also owns H&R Block franchises in Salmon and Hamilton, Montana, where she now lives.

“I think this location will bring a lot of people in, hopefully,” Jacobson said. The office is located between Gateway Mini Mart and Service and Holiday Lodge Motel on U.S. 93 north.

Jacobson is sort of succeeding her maternal grandmother, Madge Yacomella, who owned an H&R Block franchise next to Bux’s Place bar several years ago. Jacobson learned the tax preparation business from her grandmother, working for Yacomella in 1996 and 1997.

Yacomella was severely injured in auto accident in 2016, from which she has since recovered. Jacobson and her two sisters, Rayna and Karen (Frost) Peek took over Madge’s business to get her clients’ taxes filed by the April 15, 2016 filing deadline while Madge was still in the hospital and later going through physical therapy and rehabilitation.

After the accident, Madge Yacomella decided she didn’t want to remodel her office to H&R Block standards, so she retired her franchise.

Jacobson’s handy husband, Britt, did all the remodeling of the old Gateway auto parts store to both H&R Block’s and his wife’s standards.

Jacobson was working at the H&R Block franchise in Hamilton, Montana when her boss died in 2001. She decided that year to take over as owner and in 2005 opened her second H&R Block franchise in Salmon. Jacobson employs seven people at the Hamilton office, three in Salmon and two in Challis. That’s not counting her two young nieces, Ava 4, and Emma, 7, who will be spending some time at the Challis office with their mother, Rayna Westergard.

If Jacobson and her Challis crew prepare your 2017 taxes, they promise money in your pockets before the Internal Revenue Service issues a return, despite the federal government shutdown, even if the shutdown drags on past the April 15 deadline. That’s because H&R Block offers clients refund advance, which is a zero interest loan. The business offers a new service, Jacobson said: up front pricing, where tax preparation specialists tell you in advance how much it will cost to prepare your return, based on how complex your finances are.

In addition to tax preparation, Jacobson, Westergard and Stegeman offer payroll and bookkeeping services. All three are trained in IRS and Idaho tax preparation and each year take additional classes to update their knowledge on the latest tax code changes.