For $75 a month, people can erect brown, metal, 50-by-50-feet, hangars no taller than 35 feet at the southeasterly edge of the Mackay Airport.
Council members established the requirements for hangar construction after speaking with TJ Park from the airport and Mayor Wayne Olsen. The building specs match other structures in the area, according to the new lease agreement, which Olsen and Park explained is a template for what builders are expected to sign if they want a hangar.
The lease agreements are for 10 years. Rent is due the first of every month and is considered late if not paid by the 15th.
As for utilities and warranties, the document states the city won’t provide services such as water, sewer or electricity to the hangars. Lessees are responsible for their own electricity and the hangars can’t have hookups for water and sewer lines.
During the June council meeting, Park said some other airports provide utilities, including the airport near Arco. Olsen said it would be too difficult to run water and sewer lines across U.S. Highway 93 from the hangars to the nearby lagoon. Also, “we are just leasing the ground, not selling the ground” for hangar construction, Olsen said.
Any alteration to the hangars once they have been approved and built must receive council approval. City staff can perform random hangar inspections to check if they are being used appropriately.
In past discussions, Olsen said he wanted to ensure that hangars don’t become storage buildings. Hangars at the Mackay Airport will house aircraft and the supplies, materials and tools necessary for their maintenance. If anything else is kept in a hangar, the lessee will be in breach of their contract.