Western Wildfires

Angela Crawford leans against a fence July 30 as the McKinney Fire burns a hillside above her home in the Klamath National Forest in California.

 Noah Berger/AP

WASHINGTON — The White House is making more than $1 billion available to states to address flooding and extreme heat exacerbated by climate change.

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to announce the grant programs Monday at an event in Miami with the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other officials. The competitive grants will help communities across the nation prepare for and respond to climate-related disasters.

