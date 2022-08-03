Capitol Riot Investigation Senators

Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speak Jan. 6 after Republicans objected to certifying the Electoral College votes from Arizona during a joint session of the House and Senate to confirm the electoral votes. 

 Andrew Harnik/AP

WASHINGTON — The week before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, Missouri's Josh Hawley became the first Republican senator to announce he would object to the certification of the 2020 election.

Texas' Ted Cruz came next, dashing off his own plan on a flight from Houston to Washington days before the joint session of Congress to certify the election results.

