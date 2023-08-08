Cooler weather for the last week has resulted in slower growth on the Hayden Fire.
The fire has burned 24,489 acres since it was reported on July 19. A total of 502 firefighters remained Tuesday at the fire that's burning near Leadore. That includes three helicopters.
Rain during the weekend dumped up to one-fifth of an inch on some parts of the fire. The rain and accompanying lightning have firefighters keeping an eye on possible new fire starts in the area, the Monday update from the Great Basin Incident Team stated. Helicopters are flying over the entire Salmon-Challis Forest looking for new fire starts from recent lightning storms.
The Lemhi County sheriff lifted evacuation warnings Monday.
Incident commander Steve Shaw said the cooperation and support from the community and people who live near the fire "have played a key role in the incident management team's progress in meeting objectives."
Firefighters constructed fire lines on private lands where landowners agreed to that fire suppression tactic. Dozer lines are now being rehabilitated and the property returned to its original state, Shaw said. Firefighters used a drone to help one rancher find missing cattle.
Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in place as well, implemented by the Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and Idaho Department of Lands. Campfires are prohibited except in approved fire containers under those restrictions.
Rain exits the region Tuesday or Wednesday, with temperatures predicted to return to the 80s and possible wind gusts in the forecast for the end of the week and weekend.
