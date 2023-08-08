hayden fire map 8.10.png

Cooler weather for the last week has resulted in slower growth on the Hayden Fire.

The fire has burned 24,489 acres since it was reported on July 19. A total of 502 firefighters remained Tuesday at the fire that's burning near Leadore. That includes three helicopters. 


