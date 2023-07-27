The Hayden Fire is burning in difficult terrain in the Lemhi Range about 18 miles west of Leadore, according to Interagency Incident Management Team. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.
The fire started July 19 and had grown to 9,660 acres by Tuesday. Currently 395 firefighters have been assigned to the fire, which has a Great Basin type 2 management team on site.
Fire officials expect the Hayden Fire to burn along Cold and Carol creeks this week and to back down ridges and drainages along the Lemhi Range to the north and west. Firefighters are building fire lines on the north and constructing hand and dozer lines on the east flank of the fire, utilizing natural barriers where available.
Smoke is likely to be visible in Challis, Carmen, North Fork, Salmon, Tendoy, Baker, the Pahsimeroi and Lemhi valleys and on both sides of the Lemhi mountains, fire officials said. The smoke plume may be visible as far away as Billings, Montana, fire officials said. Smoke from the Hayden Fire is also mixing with smoke from other wildfires in Idaho and Oregon.
The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office, Salmon-Challis Forest officials and members of the Great Basin management team have identified possible evacuation zones using the “ready, set, go” terminology. Full details of those zones and plans are updated regularly online at lemhicountyidaho.org.
So far this summer, seven wildfires have been detected on the Salmon-Challis Forest. Six have been declared out, with only the Hayden listed as an active fire. There are 38 large wildfires burning across the U.S.
The Central Idaho dispatch zone, which incudes the Salmon-Challis Forest, is now listed in the very high fire danger category. Forest officials ask people to be careful with fire and possible sparking in the forest where plentiful grasses are drying out and to fully extinguish all campfires.
People can report any wildfires they spot by calling the Central Idaho dispatch center at 208-756-5157 or by calling 911.
