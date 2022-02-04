Custer County commissioners will conduct a Feb. 16 hearing on an appeal of a conditional use permit that was issued to US Calcium for its operation at Darlington.
The public hearing begins at 6 p.m. at the Challis Community Event Center. People can speak about the permit at the hearing or submit written comments in advance of the hearing. The deadline to submit advance comments is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9. Written comments should be submitted to the Custer County Clerk’s Office at 801 E. Main, in the courthouse in Challis, or mailed to the clerk’s office at P.O. Box 385, Challis, ID 83226. Commenters must include their name and address.
The hearing stems from a Dec. 28 appeal of the Custer County Planning and Zoning Commission’s decision to issue a six-month conditional use permit to US Calcium. The planning commission made its ruling on Nov. 19, 2021, and issued its findings of facts and conclusions of law in the matter on Dec. 9, 2021. A 30-day period for an appeal of the decision started after that Dec. 9 action.
Custer County commissioners may issue a decision immediately after hearing comments at the Feb. 16 hearing, or take action later.
The names of 17 people were included in the appeal filed Dec. 28 with Custer County Planning and Zoning Administrator Jessica Clemenhagen. Along with the $1,000 fee required for an appeal, they cited four reasons for their appeal.
They wrote that the conditional use permit “violates the promise of planning and zoning, that residents of Custer County would be free from these kinds of incursions into our lives that disrupt, destroy and devalue.”
They also said they have no confidence that US Calcium will comply with the conditions attached to their permit.
Thirdly they wrote that “the mining operation is destroying the peace, tranquility and air and water quality” of their neighborhood, which they said are assets of the Lost River Valley.
Lastly, they said the industrial operation is “too close to residential and public access areas. It is creating a scar on the beauty of the area and having a negative impact on property values.”
US Calcium did not appeal the findings of facts and conclusions of law, as they could have if they disagreed with any of the planning commission’s directives.
Among the restrictions that the planning commission placed on the calcium mine were that it could operate only between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily and blast overburden only between noon and 2 p.m. weekdays.
The company was ordered to address floodplain concerns raised by the county, comply with the county’s light ordinance and comply with state and federal dust and noise regulations.
US Calcium must reapply for another conditional use permit in order to continue mining when the six-month permit expires in early May. The company has already paid Custer County about $10,000 in fines for operating for several years without a conditional use permit.