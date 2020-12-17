Challis residents use 2.6 times more gallons of water per capita per day than the state average, according to a water facility planning study presented to Challis City Council members Dec. 10, which could have negative implications as the city grows.
Colter Hollingshead, with the engineering consulting firm Keller and Associates, presented the study to council members via a Zoom meeting. He said while average Idaho residents use about 210 gallons per capita per day, Challis residents use 547.
This is a problem, Hollingshead explained, because population estimates show that by 2040 the town will increase from about 1,000 current residents to more than 1,200. As the town’s water system already struggles to keep up with current demands, Hollingshead told council members the time is ripe for improvements.
Mayor Mike Barrett and council members agreed with the engineer. Barrett said they have been trying for several months to get an accurate count of how much water gets used in Challis so that they now what to prioritize. He and Hollingstead agreed one of the factors in Challis residents’ high use is that the city has many lots with large lawns that require a significant amount of water.
Another issue is that Challis residents tend to water at the same time of day, Hollingshead said. At about 4 a.m. is when peak water demand starts, he said, and for about an hour the average water use is 1,460 gallons per minute in Challis. For comparison, the average day demand is 380 gallons.
The average daily demand is expected to rise with the population, Hollingshead said. In 2040, the demand is projected to hit 464 gallons per minute. To make sure the city can keep up, Hollingshead made several recommendations.
First on the list of priorities is drilling a new lower east side well, Hollingshead said, to replace west well 3 that broke down last year. In order to ensure water from that well reaches residents across town, Hollingshead said the city will need a booster station and 500 feet of transmission line. Along with that he said council members should also increase the city’s water storage capacity with a one million gallon tank. Currently, the city is about 70 percent below recommended storage levels. A leak detection system should also be installed, Hollingshead said, to save the city money in the long run.
Those are priority one improvements set for 2021, Hollingshead said, and will collectively cost more than $5.5 million. After that will come improvements to Challis’s slow sand filter for its groundwater clear well, followed by water distribution improvements in the city. Altogether, these improvements will cost about $22 million.
Deciding phase one was enough for now, council members agreed with Barrett when he said the project mostly likely won’t happen till 2022. Wondering if it would be possible to split phase one into smaller chunks, council members asked what their funding options were.
Hollingshead said it will take a combination of funding sources to get the project going. Among them, he listed federally subsidized state funds from the Department of Environmental Quality, community block development grants and bond elections that can be held on May 18 or Nov. 2, 2021.
With the bond issue, which is when a local government asks voters to approve additional proposed spending, council members decided it would be best to ask in May, with plans to educate voters on the need for these improvements by March.
“We got to make sure people understand how important these are, or else they’re not going to support them,” Councilman Scott Lamb said.
Lamb, along with Barrett and council member Mary Skeen, chose not to wear face coverings during the public meeting. Seven audience members attended the meeting at one point, with the majority of them covering their faces amid the coronavirus pandemic.