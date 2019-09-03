A helicopter is dropping water on the Shady Fire, which has grown to 6,070 acres, according to Salmon-Challis Forest officials. Water is being dropped on the west side of the fire in an attempt to slow progress toward development in the area.
The fire crossed over the ridgeline and is now established in Silver Creek. It has the potential to affect Vanity Summit and Forest Road 008 this week. Some roads and trails near the fire remain closed, including a portion of Sheep Mountain Road and all of Sheep Creek Trail, Duffield Trail and Bernard Creek Trail.
Forest officials remind wilderness users to check the InciWeb site before planning trips anywhere near a forest fire to be aware of closures and fire threats.
Smoke is likely to continue drifting into Challis and the Pahsimeroi and Lemhi valleys from the Shady Fire, according to fire managers.
The lightning-caused fire originated July 10 two miles east of the Seafoam Guard Station in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. In a Monday update, forest managers said the fire remains active in Bernard Creek, Fontez Creek and a drainage west of Shady Creek.
One new fire was reported last week on the Salmon-Challis Forest. The Cape Fire was reported Aug. 26 about 17 miles northwest of Stanley. It was called out Aug. 27 after burning one-tenth of an acre.
Several other fires were called out in the last week including the 443-acre Vader Fire which burned from July 19 until Aug. 28. The Swauger Fire was reported Aug. 25 and called out Aug. 28. it burned three acres. Four fires were called out Aug. 29 — the Puzzled Fire, the Big Deer Fire, the Jenny Fire and the Horse Fire.
No smoke was observed last week from the Paradise Fire, 44 miles northwest of Challis in the wilderness. The Allan Fire, 13 miles northwest of North Fork, is fully contained and being monitored.
Four other fires in the Frank Church wilderness are still being allowed to play out naturally. All four are less than one acre in size. Those include the Full Moon Fire, 30 miles northwest of Stanley; the Dynamite Fire, two miles west of Centennial Trail in the Marble Creek drainage; the Twenty Five Fire, north of Pistol Creek; and the Pistol Creek Fire, south of Pistol Creek.
The Central Idaho fire dispatch zone is in very high fire danger.