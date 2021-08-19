The Boundary Fire, burning 2 miles west of the Boundary Creek boat launch in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, has grown to 309 acres. It’s about 25 miles northwest of Stanley.
Helicopters are dropping water on the lightning-caused fire. Some days four helicopters are assigned to the fire and some days a fifth helicopter joins the battle. It was reported Aug. 10 and is listed as 30 percent contained.
Boundary Creek is closed due to the fire, as are several roads and trails including Boundary Creek Road, campground and boat launch and Dagger Falls campground.
Firefighters are implementing a point protection strategy for nearby structures, improvements and natural and cultural resources, including the Middle Fork River corridor, Heath Perrine, Challis-Yankee Fork and Middle Fork district ranger, said.
“We’ve hit this fire with a lot of resources since it started,” Perrine said. “Although we’ve been somewhat successful in limiting fire growth, we are not gaining ground in terms of increasing containment. It’s time to lower our risk to our aviation and ground crews, and switch gears.”
The Indian Creek launch site remains open and tour companies continue to fly people in to access the river from there.
The Scarface Fire now covers 408 acres. It’s 2 miles southeast of the Middle Fork Lodge in the wilderness. It remains active and is 60 percent contained, according to the InciWeb website.
In addition to InciWeb, people can now get fire information on the Idaho Department of Land’s Idaho fire map at https://www.idl.idaho.gov/fire-management/idaho-fire-map/.
The map shows all fires in Idaho, including smaller or more remote fires that may not show up on InciWeb. Fire information is also available from the lands department’s news feed at https://www.idl.idaho.gov/fire-management/. That site also has a link to closures or other restrictions put in place because of fires.