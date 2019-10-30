People who need help reviewing their Medicare prescription drug plan can call Peggy Parks in Challis at 208-879-4772.
She will schedule appointments to help people at no charge. When meeting with Parks, people need to bring their Medicare card and a list of current prescription drugs. People must register online before researching individual plans. People may register before meeting with Parks by going online to www.mymedicare.com and then taking their password and login information to their appointment. Or, Parks can help people set up their online account when they meet with her. People who don’t want to set up an online Medicare account may search anonymously online.
Parks is a volunteer with the Senior Health Insurance Benefit Advisers Program with the Idaho Department of Insurance. She’s been trained to help evaluate people’s Medicare prescription coverage options.
The open enrollment period for Medicare Part D closes Dec. 7. During that time, beneficiaries can choose to start, stop or change their prescription drug plans. Because plans change every year, the drugs that are covered change every year and participating pharmacies change every year, people are urged to review their plans annually.
In addition to a plan review, Parks can help people locate resources for lower income and asset people through such programs as the Extra Help assistance program. Income and asset limits for the additional services are higher than those set for eligibility in the Department of Health and Welfare Medicaid program.
People may also call the Senior Health Insurance Benefit Advisers Program for help at 800-247-4422.