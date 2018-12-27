Three local entities received grants from the Idaho Heritage Trust to preserve historic buildings.
The Land of the Yankee Fork State Park was awarded $5,000. The Student Conservation Association and Salmon-Challis National Forest earned $1,300, and the South Custer Historical Society secured $5,000.
The Land of the Yankee Fork grant will help pay for repairs to the Wells Fargo building at Bayhorse.
Joni Hawley, manager of the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park, said state parks staffers and volunteers discovered the roof line of that building had shifted and part of the rock wall was breaking away. A plan was developed to repair the building, Hawley said. The roof will be removed and a mason who’s qualified to do historic restoration will rebuild the wall. Then, a new roof will be constructed. All the work must comply with State Historic Preservation Office standards, Hawley said, to ensure the historic character of the building remains intact.
The state parks department has budgeted for the costs beyond what the heritage trust grant will cover, she said. She expects the project to be completed during the summer of 2019. Bids will be sought and a contractor hired for the job.
“We’re thankful for the grant,” Hawley said. “The Idaho Heritage Trust is very supportive and their support is important for us to continue to make improvements” at Bayhorse. This marks the third grant from that organization in Hawley’s tenure as park manager.
The Wells Fargo building is a rock building that originally served as a mercantile of some sort, Hawley said. The building has an elevator designed to move things from basement storage to the main floor.
During the upcoming summer work will continue at Bayhorse on the roof of the Baker House and at the Bayhorse Hotel, Hawley said. Those two projects are in the second year of a separate three-year restoration grant. None of the projects will interfere with visitation at the site this summer, Hawley said.
The forest project involves work at the Indianola Ranger Station next to Berry Creek. It was built in 1909, remodeled in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps and today is one of the oldest helicopter attack bases in the United States.
Student Conservation Association interns are based at the Indianola station during their five-month stint in the forest where they learn about land management, wildlife, data collection and biology.
The South Custer Historical Association award is earmarked for roof work at the Clock Cigar Shop on Main Street. Plans call for rehabilitating the building and using it as a second museum display space. Some restoration work on the structure has been underway for much of 2018.
The Idaho Heritage Trust gives out matching grants. This year board members awarded $127,575 in 20 grants. All the projects involve preservation of historic buildings, sites and artifacts. The 20 recipients will spend another $665,000 as their matches for the projects. The heritage trust was founded in 1990 by the Idaho Centennial Commission. Since then it has helped preserve 550 buildings and sites.