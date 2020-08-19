Hot temperatures and drying conditions on public lands have prompted the implementation of fire restrictions throughout Central Idaho.
Restrictions have been ordered for the north zone of the Sawtooth National Forest, the Forest Service’s Central Idaho zone and all Bureau of Land Management land in Custer, Lemhi and Butte counties.
The stage 1 fire restrictions on the Sawtooth include all federal, state and private forests, roads and trails in Custer, Blaine and Camas counties, and take effect Aug. 20. The restrictions are designed to decrease the chance of fire.
The Bureau of Land Management has stage 1 restrictions that become effective Aug. 21 and the Central Idaho Forest Service zone restrictions are also in effect Aug. 21.
In stage 1, people can build fires only in designated recreation sites in permanent fire rings and can smoke only in enclosed vehicles, buildings or designated recreation sites. The BLM and Forest Service stage 1 restrictions are the same.
The Central Idaho fire dispatch zone, which includes the Salmon-Challis National Forest, has moved into very high fire danger, indicating that fires can start from almost any cause, spread rapidly and quickly increase in intensity, forest officials said. Rangeland and forested lands at all elevations are dry, forest officials said.
Forest users are asked to be extremely careful when camping and to fully extinguish all campfires. People should not fire weapons into dry vegetation. Exploding targets are prohibited in all forests, as are fireworks. Forest users are also reminded to make sure nothing drags from their vehicles, which could spark and cause a wildfire.
To report a wildfire, call the Central Idaho fire dispatch center at 208-756-5157 or 911.