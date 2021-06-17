Fees to visit and camp at state parks throughout Idaho increased June 10, to comply with a new state law passed by legislators.
The daily fee at most state parks for both Idaho residents and out-of-state visitors is $7. Non-residents will pay double that amount at Bear Lake, Hells Gate, Priest Lake and Round Lake state parks. Idaho residents can buy a $10 state park passport when they license their vehicles. That passport allows entry into all state parks for one year. Other people can buy a year-long pass for $80, which allows unlimited entry into parks.
The fees charged to out-of-staters for camping at some state parks now is also double what residents pay at those parks. The fee for a basic campsite at Farragut, Henrys Lake, Ponderosa, Priest Lake and Round Lake state parks for non-residents is $48 per night and a site with full hookups is $64 a night. Idahoans pay $24 and $32, respectively.
“The changes will keep Idaho competitive with surrounding states which have similar surcharges for out-of-state guests,” Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation Director Susan Buxton said. “Even with these increases our parks are a good value, given the exceptional recreational opportunities.”
Idaho state parks hosted a record number of visitors in 2020, with 7.7 people visiting for day use or camping. About 30 percent of the people came from outside Idaho. That total was 1.2 million more than the previous high number of annual visitors to state parks.