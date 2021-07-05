Rental fees at the Custer County Fairgrounds could be increased, depending on what people have to say at a public hearing set for 4 p.m. Monday, July 12 at the county courthouse in Challis.
Exhibit building rental fees, which includes use of restrooms, the cook shack and grass area, could increase from $200 to $300. Horse stall and table rental fees might increase from $10 to $15. Folding chair rentals could potentially go up to $5 from $3. To rent the outdoor arena, the cost could go up from $10 to $50.
According to Custer County Commissioner Steve Smith, the most important increase is the RV space rental fee, which could go up from $10 to $25. Enough hookups in the RV park have been damaged in recent years to warrant more money for maintenance or replacement, he said.
“They just get damaged over time,” Smith said about the hookups which can cost $500 to replace. “People don’t unplug their RVs when they pull out or they back into them. They need to be replaced every now and then.”
Ultimately, Smith said commissioners and fair board members came up with the proposed fee increases because they need a little more money to maintain the fairgrounds.
“We’re trying to adjust with the times and make the fairgrounds more self-sustaining, he said.