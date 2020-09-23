Growth of the Trap Creek Fire burning near Stanley was slowed by Saturday’s cooler and wet weather, Lara Antonello with the Sawtooth National Forest reported Monday morning.
The cold front and accompanying rain cleared the heavy smoke from the vicinity of the fire and “provided some reprieve for firefighters” and people in the area, she said.
The fire covered 2,211 acres on Monday and was 25 percent contained. It is burning 9 miles northwest of Stanley near Trap Creek Campground. The fire was reported Sept. 14. Warmer temperatures, winds and drier conditions could increase fire activity this week, Antonello said.
Idaho Highway 21 has reopened to vehicle traffic, after intermittent closures last week. A pilot car continues to lead traffic for 3 miles along the highway during the day because of limited visibility caused by heavy smoke and to help ensure firefighter safety.
A mitigation project to remove hazardous trees along the highway is underway this week, which could cause intermittent road closures, Antonello said.
Parts of the Sawtooth Forest are closed near the fire, including Valley Creek Road. In the closure area, all trails, campgrounds, hunting units and roads are closed and people are to stay out of the area until forest officials lift the closure order.
Forest visitors are reminded to check on closures related to the Trap Creek Fire, and other wildfires, before heading into the forest. More information about the Trap Creek Fire is available by calling the Stanley Ranger Station at 208-774-3000.
Another fire is burning in the Sawtooth Wilderness, the Leggit Fire. It covers 820 acres about 5 miles east of Atlanta. A closure order is in place. To view the closure order, go to www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd807177.pdf. The Leggit Fire is being monitored, but not battled.
The Haynes Fire has burned about a quarter of an acre 15 miles southeast of Salmon.
The Forge Fire, about 7 miles southwest of Yellowjacket Guard Station in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, has burned about 2 acres.
The Muldoon Fire was listed as 100 percent contained last week, after burning 374 acres.
Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in effect in the Salmon-Challis Forest. That means people can build fires only in approved fire rings or structures and people cannot smoke outside.