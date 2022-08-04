A Pennsylvania man who got lost while hiking on Mount Borah managed to walk off the mountain and get to a Forest Service office without suffering serious injury.
David Seifert, 67, of Philadelphia, was hiking Borah with his wife on July 24. They took a wrong turn on a trail and got lost, according to a report from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office. Heather Seifert managed to get off the cliff and left to find help around 3 p.m. She notified the Custer County Sheriff’s Office of her missing husband at 8 p.m.
South Custer County Search and Rescue crews couldn’t begin a search that late in the evening because of impending nightfall, and waited until the morning of July 25 to start searching. They coordinated with an Idaho Army National Guard helicopter unit. The helicopter crew didn’t spot David Seifert and later that evening they reached out to Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue for help. Attempts on July 26 by the two entities to find Seifert were unsuccessful, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office reported.
At about 8:30 a.m. July 27, the Sheriff’s Office and South Custer Search and Rescue officials were notified that Seifert had walked into the Forest Service office in Mackay. When emergency responders got to the office they reported Seifert was “bruised and dehydrated, but safe.” Mackay ambulance volunteers treated him for dehydration, the Sheriff’s Office reported.