Mount Borah in the Lost River Range draws many hikers every year. A Pennsylvania man was reported stranded on the big peak last month, but he managed to hike out to safety in Mackay.

 Shelley Ridenour file photo

A Pennsylvania man who got lost while hiking on Mount Borah managed to walk off the mountain and get to a Forest Service office without suffering serious injury.

David Seifert, 67, of Philadelphia, was hiking Borah with his wife on July 24. They took a wrong turn on a trail and got lost, according to a report from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office. Heather Seifert managed to get off the cliff and left to find help around 3 p.m. She notified the Custer County Sheriff’s Office of her missing husband at 8 p.m.

