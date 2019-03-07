President Carolyn Naillon urges North Custer Historical Society members to renew their memberships and attend the society's annual meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 15.
The meeting is at North Custer Museum in Challis. Refreshments will be served. A few things are on the agenda, including ratification of Will Naillon’s nomination to serve on the board of directors.
Yearly memberships are $5 for an individual, $10 for a family and $25 for a business or civic organization. The rates haven’t gone up in years, if ever, Treasurer Peggy Parks said. This is the last year to join at the lower rates, since the board of directors voted last month to increase membership rates in 2020.
“We’re always interested in new members and volunteers,” said Naillon, both for the museum and the board of directors. All that’s needed is an interest in Custer County history. Volunteers are particularly needed to help keep the museum open on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. A hired hand is on duty weekends during the summer. Contact Naillon at 208-879-5930 to volunteer.
Robin Gericke has nearly completed her work inventorying and archiving historical artifacts, Naillon reported to the board in February. An Idaho Historical Society grant has paid for that work. Gericke is moving back to Lava Hot Springs for a job as a museum director, but she should be able to complete the inventory of displayed artifacts and items in storage, or train museum staff to finish that task in time for the museum’s opening Memorial Day weekend.