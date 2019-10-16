The past and future of salmon in Idaho's rivers is the topic of an Oct. 22 meeting in Salmon.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Salmon City Center, 200 Main St. Doors open at 5 and refreshments will be available.
The format is a panel discussion between stakeholders concerned about fish, dams, agriculture, science interests, the community and the economy. Boise State University professor John Freemuth is to moderate the discussion. Panel members representing Bonneville Power Administration, agricultural interests, outfitters and guides, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and fisheries are expected to participate.
Questions from the audience will be accepted.
The gathering was organized by Trout Unlimited's River of No Return chapter, the Governor's Lewis and Clark Trail Commission, the Sacajawea Center and the Lemhi County Historical Society and Museum.