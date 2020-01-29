People get another chance to shake off the winter blues this weekend in Stanley with a hockey tournament and a big Super Bowl party on tap.
Every year from mid-January through mid-February Stanley bustles with a slate of winter fun events, ranging from curling to bicyclists racing fat-tire cycles in snow.
The Stanley pond hockey tournament has events scheduled Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1 and 2.
The Super Bowl will air on a 120-inch screen inside Velvet Falls Dance Hall and on big screen TVs throughout the adjoining Mountain Village Restaurant and Lounge. An all-you-can eat all-day buffet opens at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m.
Hockey players begin their weekend of fun with a pub crawl at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31. Teams are drawn during that party. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. Saturday with round robin games. Double-elimination tournament play starts Saturday night and continues Sunday morning, with the event wrapping up around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The snowmobile ball and fun run bring snow machines and people into Stanley on Saturday, Feb. 8. The banquet begins at 6 p.m. at Velvet Falls Dance Hall. It’s open to the public and includes games and a silent auction. A 2019 snowmobile is the big raffle prize of the night.
The fun stretches into the following weekend, Feb. 15 and 16, when the annual Winterfest takes place. Among events that weekend are an outhouse race on snow, a 3-legged race on snow, music, games for kids and ski planes flying in and parking for a static display.