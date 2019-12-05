Christmas celebrations continue in Custer County during December.
Santa is scheduled to make multiple appearances, two night parades are planned, music will fill the air and special shopping opportunities are planned.
This weekend is busy in Challis with the holiday parade the night of Friday, Dec. 6. The parade runs down Main, starting at 6 p.m., cuts a block south to Pleasant and heads back up Pleasant to the courthouse where it disbands. As soon as the parade ends, around 6:30 p.m., the Christmas tree on the lawn between the courthouse and middle school is lit. People are invited to go to the middle school auditorium for the 30th annual Christmas concert, featuring local performers.
Also Friday, the Christmas Bazaar begins its two-day run. Friday bazaar hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and it’s open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Challis Legion Hall.
The Challis Shop Hop is scheduled on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. and wrapping up between 4 and 5 p.m., depending on the particular business where shoppers are heading. Shoppers can expect to find bargains at the seven participating shops — Round Valley Supply, The Front Porch, The Bent Rod Outdoors, Land of the Yankee Fork Gift Shop, Challis Floral and Gifts, Allied Builders Supply and MadDog Gallery. Shoppers can also pick up a shopping passport at any of the Shop Hop businesses and get it stamped at each business. Completed passports can be dropped off at any of the seven businesses to enter the holders into drawings for goodies.
Children can have breakfast with Santa from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 and then decorate a cookie with him after breakfast, all at the Tea Cup Cafe and Bakery.
An artisans’ market opens at the MadDog Gallery on Friday, Dec. 6 and runs through Jan. 17.
In Stanley, the annual Salmon River Snowmobile Club food and toy drive begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 in the parking lot at Mountain Village Restaurant. People may donate unwrapped toys, money, non-perishable food and pet food that day. The donations are passed on to the Helping Hands of Custer County group for distribution.
Snowmobile club members serve up burgers, dogs and chili and build a warming fire to create a festive atmosphere for everyone, club member Alison Beechert said.
Mackay packs in the fun on Saturday, Dec. 14 at its winter festival and parade of lights.
Kids can have breakfast with Santa from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Mackay Legion Hall. The movie “Christmas Vacation” is to be shown at 1 and 5 p.m. at the Mackay Main Theater. A scavenger hunt and games are planned at the theater from 2 to 4 p.m. Santa arrives at the theater at 4 p.m. for an hour-long session with children.
The night is capped off with the parade of lights at 7 p.m. It heads down Main Street onto the highway. To enter the parade, people should contact Karen at 208-221-6814, Amber at 208-339-4545 or Angie at 208-589-4778.
Vendors can purchase booth space inside the theater for the day for $15 by contacting Terrie at 208-993-1798.