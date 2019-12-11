Holiday lights engulfed Challis as lighted parade entries rolled down Main street during the third annual Parade of Lights, helping promote the Christmas season with free sweets and good cheer.
“I think I enjoy this parade more than I enjoy the one on the Fourth of July,” said Sheila Dodd, who was keeping warm next to a space heater on the cold winter night.
Space heaters and hot food kept folks warm while they waited for the parade. Plenty of people congregated outside the Challis Library, where pulled pork, brisket, cookies, coffee and hot cocoa were available courtesy of Real Deal Smokehouse and Tap House and the library crew.
Before the parade started, entrants gathered along Second Street to ready themselves for the parade. Several local businesses participated, including the Village Square Supermarket. Their float theme was an ugly Christmas sweater party and it boasted enough holiday patterns to make viewers’ eyes water.
Once the parade began, little kids dashed in between floats, grabbing candy and other goodies tossed out by parade participants. Once they had their fill many ran to Santa, who caught a ride on East Idaho Credit Union’s float before delivering toys and passing out coloring books outside the county courthouse once the parade ended.
The credit union sponsored the parade. Challis Girl Scouts judged entries for most original, brightest lights and best Christmas spirit. As of Monday, the girls were still deliberating on winners. Sandy Webster of the Girl Scouts told parade organizer Laura Middleton it would be a while before the Scouts render a decision.
Twelve parade entries registered in advance, but Middleton said some people didn’t register their floats, which wasn’t required.
“They just joined in for the fun,” said Middleton.
Middleton said the credit union puts on the parade to reach out to the community. She said people like it because it’s a good way to kick off the Christmas season and bring on the cheer.
“We do it for everybody to enjoy,” said Middleton. “It goes with the season of giving.”