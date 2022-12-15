A snowcat, draped in thousands of Christmas lights, generated cheers as it rolled down Main street in Challis in the Dec. 2 holiday parade. The Salmon River Electric entry also pulled a large Christmas tree on a flatbed trailer.
A snowcat, draped in thousands of Christmas lights, generated cheers as it rolled down Main street in Challis in the Dec. 2 holiday parade. The Salmon River Electric entry also pulled a large Christmas tree on a flatbed trailer.
The temperature in Challis on Dec. 2 never got above freezing, with a high of just 27. And it was nowhere close to that warm when the evening parade kicked off.
But a cold evening again proved to be no match for people eager to bask in the bright lights cast off entries in the parade of lights. 2022 marked the sixth year for the parade, sponsored by East Idaho Credit Union.
Eleven entries wheeled down Main street while the Air Idaho Rescue helicopter flew above the parade route at the start of the event. The helicopter flashed a red and green light, in a show of holiday spirit. The Challis Area Health Center arranged for the air ambulance to join the parade.
The crowd, which was thickest in the 800 block of Main, cheered loudly for the final parade entry, a Salmon River Electric snowcat draped in thousands of lights, pulling a flatbed trailer with an enormous lighted Christmas tree. The snowcat is outfitted with flood and spot lights and the cab occupants turned those on sporadically, casting an extra bright light onto the spectators.
There was no shortage of candy and goodies tossed by parade entrants and kids and adults alike grabbed handfuls from the street, stuffing the treats into bags and waiting for the next float to pass by and offer up more.
Many entries featured lighted blow-up Christmas decorations and all had many, many strings of lights. The dog accompanying the White Clouds Preserve AmeriCorps team was decked out with a rope light in place of a collar, helping ensure he couldn’t get lost in the crowd. His feet avoided the cold pavement anyway as his owner carried him on the route.
The VIP Grooming entry, with its giant blow-up dog wearing a Santa hat, blasted out Christmas tunes, adding to the festive nature of the parade. Riders on the Bureau of Land Management entry huddled near the live fire pit the float featured to stay warm. At least a few spectators zipped up beside the trailer in search of a little heat. BLM employees placed shrubs, branches, a tent and lawn chairs on their float, creating an outdoor camping scene.
Only Smokey Bear, riding atop the Forest Service’s antique pickup, didn’t look too cold.
Challis Shriner Doug Hammond donned strings of lights on himself and his mini Model T as he made extra U-turns along the route, perhaps in an attempt to stay warm.
In a switch from most Challis parades, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office didn’t lead the parade, but a sheriff’s deputy drove the route with a big lighted, blow-up snowman in the pickup bed. Sponsor EICU led the parade with their two entries. Thompson Creek Mine’s entry wished everyone a “moly jolly Christmas.” Custer Telephone’s float was accompanied by a mini wagon — or maybe it was a skateboard — that one woman sat on and tossed out treats, while a co-worker pulled her along.
The North Custer ambulance crew had an easier decorating task than some since their ambulance is red and white and already fitted with lights.
Challis Girl Scouts who judged the parade gave the top honors to entries from CusterTel, VIP Grooming and the Bureau of Land Management.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.