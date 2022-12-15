The temperature in Challis on Dec. 2 never got above freezing, with a high of just 27. And it was nowhere close to that warm when the evening parade kicked off.

But a cold evening again proved to be no match for people eager to bask in the bright lights cast off entries in the parade of lights. 2022 marked the sixth year for the parade, sponsored by East Idaho Credit Union.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.