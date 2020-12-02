Laura Middleton with East Idaho Credit Union began planning the Challis Holiday Parade of Lights in July, to be sure the event could take place amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We thought about canceling," Middleton said, "but with everything going on and other events being canceled, we wanted to raise people's hopes and spirits."
Line up and final registration for parade entries begins 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, with the parade getting underway at 6 p.m. on Main. Participants should gather at Second Street and follow the usual route down Main cutting through the unnamed side street around the Farm Bureau insurance office, heading to Pleasant Avenue and then traveling back up to ending behind the courthouse. As in years past, Challis Girl Scouts will judge and award prizes to the top three entries.
Parade organizers plan to follow COVID-19 health guidelines, Middleton said, which means some changes.
"We've requested people to not throw goodies to limit that exposure," Middleton said. Face coverings are also encouraged, as is physical distancing at the outdoor event.
People can sit in their cars and watch as the parade goes by, which Middleton joked they might want to do anyway on the winter evening.
This year parade entries are asked to follow the theme "From the Screen," Middleton said, with participants asked to decorate their entries with their favorite Christmas movies in mind. Using a more specific theme should add "more meat" to parade entries and give participants more of a challenge, she said.
The theme fits the pandemic, Middleton said. More people have been staying home watching their favorite films, and Middleton said organizers wanted people to embrace that nostalgia with their favorite holiday classics.
Middleton knows the pandemic has kept some people from attending public events like the parade. However, she said people who choose to attend can enjoy a good time, if they act responsibly, and start the holiday season with some fun.
"We all need a little cheer this year," Middleton said.