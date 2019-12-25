No heavy snow is predicted to fall in Custer County before Dec. 27, which combined with low gas prices throughout Idaho, means easier conditions for people who want to make it home for the holidays.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Travis Wyatt said the Dec. 27 storm could bring six to seven inches of snow to Stanley and a couple inches in Challis. However, he said conflicting reports show the storm might be weaker. He said the next large weather system is due Jan. 1, but data shows that storm might miss Custer County entirely.
Wyatt said to the best of his knowledge there aren't any weather patterns that will impede travel in Custer County till after the holidays. He warned people traveling south out of the county that they could experience difficulties on the roads Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Ben VandenBos, forecaster with the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, reported similar information. He said there have already been several avalanches this winter because of early snow in September and weak snowpack, but no avalanches have occurred near roads. That's the case across the area the avalanche center manages, which includes Banner and Galena summits and the Sawtooths, Western Smoky, Wood River and Solider mountains.
VandenBos said avalanche conditions could change if there is more snowfall in the next week, but he said that's not likely.
"It doesn't look like there's a ton of snow in the forecast," he said.
Both forecasters stressed the data they used to make predictions is constantly updated. They both recommend drivers look up daily driving conditions and weather patterns to stay up-to-date for holiday traveling.
"Every year is completely different," said VandenBos. "The sequence of weather we've had this year makes it difficult to predict conditions. Sometimes there's no way of telling till right before it happens."
Something holiday travelers can count on is low gas prices. Matthew Conde, public and government affairs director for AAA Idaho, released a report that said gas in Idaho costs on average $2.77 a gallon, which is 22 cents cheaper than last month.
"We have an oversupply that will keep prices low even though there will be more demand," said Conde in an interview.
AAA officials predict that 614,000 Idahoans will travel for the holidays. He attributes the traffic volume to good weather, cheap gas and disposable income.
"We're at a 50-year low in unemployment and travel is one of the first things people look at when they have disposable income," said Conde.