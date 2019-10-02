Challis got into the homecoming spirit as royalty, students and community members rolled down Main last Thursday, a day before the Vikings faced the Raft River Trojans on the football field. Challis fell to Raft River.
According to Jenni Farr and LaChele Wolfenbarger of the Challis High Booster Club, 10 floats were in the parade, and most entrants tossed candy to spectators.
“Our biggest expense was the candy, definitely the candy,” said Wolfenbarger.
The booster club puts on the parade and whatever money they make from it is donated to the high school. The money gets spread around among sports teams, clubs and other activities.
The royal court is Isaac Schwenke and Alyssa Reese as king and queen. Prince and princess are Bruin Bradshaw and Jaylyn VanSchoiack. First attendants are Brandon Tamayo and Austyn Erikson, second attendants are Charlie Bullock and Mia Strand, and third attendants are Austin Ollar and Carley Strand.