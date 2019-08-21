Several hundred people gathered at the Sacajawea Center Aug. 17 to remember the history of Shoshone and Bannock tribal members who lived in the Lemhi Valley for centuries before their forced removal in the early 1900s.
The Shoshone-Bannock Agaideka Gathering was also a celebration of tribal culture and a shared experience with non-native neighbors.
While the event takes place at the Sacajawea Center, it's not a center activity, Director Lin Gray said. The tribes organize and run the event and the center serves as the host site. Gray, her staff and Sacajawea Center volunteers set up and manned informational displays and demonstrations related to tribal history, Sacajawea and the Lewis and Clark Expedition as part of the day's activities.
About two dozen tribal members performed traditional dances in the early evening, inviting the audience to join in the final dance. Dancing was followed by a feast.
Prior to the dancing, people were invited to play all sorts of games including "kick the shoe," gunny sack races, spear throwing, tug of war and rolling down the hill.
The fun was made more lively by the announcing antics of Lionel Boyer of Fort Hall. He said he's "pretty much" always the announcer for tribal events because of his volunteer position as chairman of the cultural committee. In 50 years Boyer has worked in multiple capacities for the tribe.
About 20 people ran the 70 miles from Tendoy School to Lima, Montana, retracing the route that Shoshone and Bannock tribal members were made to walk in the 1907 forced removal from their Salmon-area homeland. Another 50 runners and walkers made the 12-mile spiritual walk from Tendoy to Lemhi Pass, Gray said.