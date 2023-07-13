Grasshopper and Mormon cricket outbreaks in Cassia, Oneida, Power and Franklin counties have been confirmed by the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.

Ag department officials define an outbreak as “an area of infestation where multiple landowner assistance request evaluation surveys well exceed the economical threshold for damage,” ag department Public Information Officer Sydney Plum said.


