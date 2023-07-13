Grasshopper and Mormon cricket outbreaks in Cassia, Oneida, Power and Franklin counties have been confirmed by the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.
Ag department officials define an outbreak as “an area of infestation where multiple landowner assistance request evaluation surveys well exceed the economical threshold for damage,” ag department Public Information Officer Sydney Plum said.
The state has received 182 requests for assistance from hoppers and crickets so far this year, which represents a 62 percent increase from 2022, Plum said. People must own or manage at least five acres of land used for ag in Idaho and have an infestation rate of at least three Mormon crickets per square meter or eight grasshoppers per square meter to apply for state assistance. People can apply online at invasivespecies.idaho.gov/grasshoppers.
Mormon crickets can cause serious economic losses because they eat plant stems and leaves.
Nic Zurfluh, the ag department’s invasive species program bureau chief, said his team is working to assist landowners. “Ultimately our goal is to serve the industry by safeguarding agricultural commodities from the impacts of grasshopper and Mormon crickets,” he said.
The ag department has distributed 76,330 pounds of insecticide bait at no charge to qualifying landowners this summer. The department has 53 reimbursements in progress for cases where insecticide bait wouldn’t be effective. And the department is treating highway rights of way when Mormon cricket densities reach hazardous levels.
