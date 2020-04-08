When Custer County Deputy Shade Rosenkrance discovered someone had pried open the door to the Ivie’s Market warehouse in Mackay and made off with several household items, he said it felt like a betrayal.
“This is betrayal of trust in the community,” Rosenkrance said.
The theft remains under investigation. The only evidence Rosenkrance has is partial fingerprints left on the door.
“Whoever did it jerked on the door handle till the screws popped out,” Rosenkrance said.
Store manager Randy Ivie said he was upset that someone stole his goods.
“My family has been providing people here since 1943,” Ivie said. “I feel like I’ve been violated.”
Ivie said he couldn’t divulge what was taken, but he confirmed they were items that are hard to come by due to shortages caused by the coronavirus panic.
Rosenkrance isn’t certain if the theft is connected to fears about the coronavirus, but it’s possible, he said. There hasn’t been an uptick in burglaries or robberies since COVID-19 appeared in Idaho, according to Rosenkrance, but as time goes on he said people might let their fears make them more and more desperate.
Ivie has taken measures to make sure his products are now safe. He hopes no one else will try to break into the warehouse, mostly because they don’t need to.
“If someone’s desperate, hell, I’ll help them,” Ivie said.
Ivie acknowledged the pandemic is a trying time for some people and that can make them afraid. Fears related to shortages are understandable, but not to this extreme, he said. He and his workers are trying their best to meet their shoppers’ needs, but there are limits to what they can provide.
“We have enough stuff to keep people fed, but when somebody wants something specific or something that we ran out of, there’s not much we can do,” Ivie said.