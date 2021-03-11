A housing boom is underway in Mackay, fueled mostly by Mackay businessman Kelvin Krosch and his K Squared Construction company.
Krosch said the construction business stemmed from the success of Proud Source Water, of which he is the co-founder. Proud Source Water — which bottles spring water in aluminum containers — was established “to create jobs in Mackay,” Krosch said. “We did that and we succeeded.”
There has never been an abundance of housing options in Mackay, he pointed out, and the need for housing has exacerbated recently.
So, the seventh-generation Mackay resident began thinking about solutions to the housing shortage and the volume of very old houses in Mackay. He guessed it’s been 30 or 40 years since there was any major residential construction in Mackay. Mackay has “maybe never had this kind of building boom,” he said of the current construction rage.
“I thought I’d get four or five guys working and they’d build two or three houses a year,” he said. “Then COVID hit and it broke out.”
Instead he has 26 workers now building 21 houses in the Copper Creek Homes development in the center of Mackay. Those are larger, modern family homes, he said.
Krosch hired all the construction workers in the last year. He found employees through multiple places — recruiting websites, social media and word of mouth. Some construction workers moved to Mackay from other states for the jobs.
About 75 percent of the houses they are currently building are already sold, Krosch said. Buyers come from all walks — young families, people with connections to Mackay, newcomers.
He believes expanding the housing options “opened up an opportunity for people to move to Mackay.
“Mackay is a beautiful place,” Krosch said. “People want to live here. They just need a job.” With many people switching to working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic, the door has been opened for people to live where they want, not necessarily where their business or office is located, he said. He knows not everyone in Mackay likes to see newcomers arrive. But he assures those folks that the people he’s met who are moving to Mackay are “like-minded. They want a similar lifestyle.”
“I’m happy to get to know these people,” Krosch said. “Why not let them experience what we have in Mackay and Custer County?”
Krosch is proud of his Mackay heritage. He grew up there, left for college, lived for a while in Jackson, Wyoming, and Sun Valley “and then came home. This is my life.” He and his wife want their children and grandchildren “to have the Mackay experience.”
While the demand in Mackay for housing is clear, Krosch said he’s overcommitted now and isn’t sure how many more houses his company will tackle in 2021.
“I don’t want to let people down,” he said. He does however still have plans to construct smaller “more rustic log home” structures along U.S. 93 on the north end of Mackay. That project — dubbed High Mountain Estates — should get underway this spring.
Establishing the construction company and beginning the building efforts has been pretty easy, he said.
“I’m very appreciative of the local support for our projects. It’s a pleasure to work with the mayor and council and planning and zoning. They support us and we have established great working relationships with them.”