Biden Conservation

President Joe Biden speaks at the March 21 White House Conservation in Action Summit in Washington, D.C.

 Evan Vucci/AP

President Joe Biden pledged to work with tribal and political leaders of the Pacific Northwest to recover salmon runs that spawn in the Columbia River and its tributaries.

“I’m also committed to working with the tribal leaders here, as well as Senator Patty Murray, Maria Cantwell and Representative Mike Simpson to bring healthy and abundant salmon runs back to the Colorado River system,” Biden said at a recent fish summit.


This article first published in the Lewiston Tribune.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.