The dollar amount of grants awarded at the end of 2022 by The HUB set a new record, according to Shirley Tusberg, president of The HUB.

Volunteers wrapped up the year by donating $61,300 to 45 entities. The prior year proceeds from items sold at The HUB thrift shop were used to award $54,645 in grants. Since 1976, The HUB has awarded at least $1,023,324 in grants to community organizations, schools, students and various programs.


