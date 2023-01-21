The dollar amount of grants awarded at the end of 2022 by The HUB set a new record, according to Shirley Tusberg, president of The HUB.
Volunteers wrapped up the year by donating $61,300 to 45 entities. The prior year proceeds from items sold at The HUB thrift shop were used to award $54,645 in grants. Since 1976, The HUB has awarded at least $1,023,324 in grants to community organizations, schools, students and various programs.
Tusberg thanked the people who volunteer to work at the thrift shop and the customers who shop there, helping fund the grants awarded each year.
Recipients of the 2022 grants are:
n Challis volunteer firefighters—$3,000
n Challis EMTs—$3,000
n Four $2,500 scholarships to Challis High School students
n Stanley EMTs—$2,500
n Challis Golf and Recreation Association—$2,500
n Challis High School solarium—$2,500
n Challis senior center—$2,500
n Challis youth athletic league—$2,500
n Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership cancer fund—$2,500
n Mackay EMTs—$2,500
n Challis Ski Club—$2,000
n Challis Elementary School library—$2,000
n Custer County Search and Rescue—$2,000
n Pahsimeroi emergency team—$2,000
n Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary—$2,000
n Clayton fire department—$1,750
n Challis High School track and field team—$1,500
n Whitewater Therapeutic Riding—$1,000
n Challis Area Chamber of Commerce—$1,000
n Challis schools 6th grade Yellowstone trip—$1,000
n Challis Idaho Youth Bird Dog Association—$1,000
n Challis Masonic Lodge—$1,000
n Challis Arts Council—$1,000
n Challis High School senior projects—$750
n Clayton Cemetery—$500
n Challis High School music department—$500
n Challis High School graduation party—$500
n Challis High School special education department—$500
n Challis Elementary preschool—$500
n Little Viking Booster Club—$500
n Challis Elementary Viking values—$500
n Challis Elementary special education department—$500
n Challis Elementary sunshine committee—$500
n Challis schools travel club—$500
n Challis-Mackay RiverCats—$500
n Frances Stark memorial health care scholarship—$500
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.