Through sales revenue at their Challis thrift store, volunteers of the HUB gave $36,760 in grants last year to benefit volunteer emergency services, area schools, nonprofit and civic groups and other good causes, primarily in Challis but also nearby communities.
That brings the philanthropic organization’s total giving since it first opened the thrift store in 1976 to $849,654. If the HUB stays on track with average donations of about $30,000 a year, it could top the $1 million mark within the next five years.
The HUB’s single largest grant is nearly a third of the total and is an ongoing one to the next generation: the Challis school district’s fund for four college scholarships. The total increased to $10,000 in 2014, up from $8,000 in 2013, and has been the same since.
In 2018, HUB grants went to Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary, Challis Area Health Center, Challis Arts Council, volunteer EMT organizations in Challis, Mackay and Stanley, Clayton, Challis and Pahsimeroi volunteer fire departments, Custer County Search and Rescue, historical societies in Clayton and north and south Custer County, Challis youth athletics, Challis student activity fund which helps students pay activity fees, and to the Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership’s Cancer Help fund that helps cancer patients in Custer County pay for travel and other expenses associated with their medical treatment.
The HUB offered other youth and educational support to Challis Elementary School’s sixth grade trip to Yellowstone National Park, the Challis High School graduation party, CHS’s college trip fund that helps seniors with travel expenses visit Idaho colleges, the CHS chapter of FFA, Little Vikings Booster Club and Girl Scout Troop 731.
HUB grants also went to Custer County 4-H for the flower barrel at the store, to the Round Valley horse show, Challis senior citizens center and the Clayton Cemetery.