The $54,645 in grants awarded to 37 entities at the end of 2021 by members of The HUB pushes total donations and grants issued by the volunteer organization to more than $1 million.
The money that is donated back to the community comes from the sale of goods at The HUB thrift store in Challis and monetary donations to the organization.
This year’s grant recipients include:
n Challis volunteer fire department — $5,000
n Challis senior center — $3,115
n Challis EMTs — $3,000
n Challis Golf and Recreation Association — $2,500
n Mackay EMTs — $2,500
n Challis Youth Athletic League — $2,500
n EICAP cancer help — $2,500
n Stanley EMTs — $2,500
n Challis High School football — $2,500
n Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary — $2,000
n Challis Ski Club — $2,000
n Custer County Search and Rescue — $2,000
n Clayton Fire Department — $1,750
n Challis Elementary School first grade — $1,200
n Challis Arts Council — $1,000
n Challis Area Chamber of Commerce — $1,000
n Central Idaho Rod and Gun Club — $700
n Challis High School graduation party — $500
n Challis Lodge #92 AF&AM — $500
n Little Viking Booster Club — $500
n Challis High School special education — $500
n Clayton Cemetery — $500
n Challis High School senior projects — $500
n Frances Stark Memorial Health Care scholarship — $500
n Challis Booster Club — $500
n Clayton Historical Society — $300
n Challis Elementary Preschool — $300
n North Custer Historical Society — $300
n First Tee golf — $250
n Challis student activity fund — $200
n Custer County 4-H — $30
n Four scholarships, each valued at $2,500, are also awarded by The HUB every spring.
The HUB began operating on June 11, 1976, the brainstorm of Marge Bills, Fran Christofferson and JoAnn Bennetts and their husbands. The organizers wanted to establish a community center where people could come together for classes and to sell their crafts.
So volunteers stepped forward and plans began.
It started out in a small store owned by Ruby Swigert with the city of Challis paying the first year’s rent. Volunteers built shelves and hauled garbage out to prepare the store. Community members began donating clothing and other items to be sold.
But the top priority was raising money, so fundraisers began, including a talent show and classes on home decorating, sewing, art and rag rugs. Out of that was born Help Us Build — The HUB.
The first donation made by the group was $800 to the Challis Centennial Park.
In 1981 the store moved to the old Rock Shop building, which was located to Wise Buy Grocery. Swigert owned The HUB’s new home, too.
A year later, HUB volunteers rented Frank O’Keefe’s building at Third and Main because it had more room to house a thrift shop. The shop stayed at the top of Main until 2004 when it moved into the old Garden Creek Store. The group had a two-year lease with building owners Gynii and Tony Gilliam and in 2007 the volunteer organization bought the building from the Gilliams. In just two more short years, the building was paid off.
But the donating didn’t end there. The Gilliams donated the purchase price of $75,000 to a scholarship fund managed by Jim Bennetts.
In 2009, The HUB donated $7,000 to the Challis Area Health Center.
Growth and changes have continued at The HUB in the last decade-plus. Storage sheds were built with volunteer labor from Bill McCurdy, Stu Swigert and Rick Forestier.
The HUB, located at the corner of Sixth and Main, is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. Each November the group accepts requests for grants and awards the money in December.