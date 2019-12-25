A record amount of grant money was awarded to local organizations earlier this month by the HUB.
HUB volunteers, who double as the Help Us Build Inc.’s members, allocated $57,725 in grants at their recent annual lunch meeting.
The nonprofit HUB was established to contribute to the success of various public projects and charitable services in central Idaho, HUB volunteer Anita Smirch said in a release.
This year’s meeting theme was “Much More.”
“Thanks to the generosity of donors” the HUB received “much more” in usable donations this year, which allowed for the distribution of “much more” in grants, she said.
The HUB raises money by selling all sorts of donated merchandise at its Challis thrift shop. The HUB opened in 1976 and since then donations to local organizations have totaled $907,379, according to records kept at the Messenger. Last year’s grant total was $36,760.
As is the case most years, the largest 2019 grant award went to the Challis school district’s scholarship fund. The $10,000 donation funds four $2,500 scholarships.
Two $3,000 grants were the next largest grants. One was awarded to the Challis EMTs and the other to the Challis Volunteer Fire Department.
Grant awards of $2,500 were made to the Stanley EMTs, the Mackay EMTs, the Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership Cancer Help program, the Challis senior center and the Challis Golf and Recreation Association.
Four entities each received $2,000 grants: the Pahsimeroi Emergency Team, Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary, Custer County Search and Rescue and the Challis Arts Council.
A $1,750 grant was awarded to the Clayton Fire Department.
Grants of $1,500 each were awarded to the fourth grade at Challis Elementary School to buy iPads, the Challis Elementary PBIS Team Viking Values program, the special education department at Challis Elementary, the music department at Challis High School and for planters in the solarium at CHS.
A $1,175 grant was awarded for the CHS college trip.
Awards of $1,000 each were made to the Frances Stark Memorial Health Care Scholarship, the Challis Youth Athletic League, the Challis-Mackay RiverCats baseball program and the Custer County Coalition.
A $750 grant was given to the Challis Lodge No. 92 AF and AM.
Several recipients each received $500 grants: Mount McCaleb Lodge No. 64, Little Viking Booster Club, the Clayton Cemetery fund, the Challis chamber of commerce, the developmental preschool program at Challis Elementary, the CHS FFA chapter, the CHS graduation party, the Challis Elementary Yellowstone trip and the Challis Viking wrestling program.
Three historic preservation groups each received $300 grants — the Clayton Historical Society, the South Custer Historical Society and the North Custer Historical Society.
Rounding out the grant recipient list were: $250 to the CHS golf team, $200 to the Challis student activity fund and $200 to the First Tee kids golf program.
The HUB is closed Dec. 24, 25 and 26 for Christmas and also on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for New Year’s. Regular hours at the shop are noon to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.