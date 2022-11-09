Ryan Hughes and Dale Olson were elected to the Custer Soil and Water Conservation District board in the Nov. 8 election.
In the only other contested Custer County race, Randy Corgatelli was re-elected to the county commission.
Hughes tallied 880 votes to win a four-year term on the conservation district board. Olson received 640 votes in that election. Jessi Farr also ran for the board, and received 543 votes. The top two vote-getters were elected in the three-way race. Olson's term is also four years.
Corgatelli, of Challis, was elected to the four-year District 2 seat on the county commission. He received 1,622 votes. Stanley resident Adam Marvel, who ran independent of any party, received 317 votes in that race.
None of the other incumbent elected county officials faced any opposition in the election and were all re-elected.
Steve Smith of Mackay received 1,702 votes for the two-year District 3 county commission seat.
Lura Baker tallied 1,852 votes for county clerk, garnering the most votes of any Custer County official.
Chad Workman received 1,809 votes for county coroner. Allicyn Latimer received 1,800 votes for treasurer. Jacquel Bruno received 1,791 votes for assessor. All four were elected to four-year terms in office.
The three Republicans who ran for District 8 positions in the Idaho House and Senate were elected. Custer County is in District 8.
Geoff Schroeder ran unopposed for the Idaho Senate position. He received 13,769 votes, including 1,660 from Custer County voters.
Matt Bundy received 12,170 votes for the District 8A Idaho House seat, defeating Constitution Party candidate Steven Feil who tallied 3,088 votes. Custer County voters cast 1,465 votes for Bundy and 330 for Feil.
Megan Blanksma received 12,599 votes for the District 8B Idaho House seat. Her Constitution Party opponent, Tony Ulrich, received 2,478 votes. Custer County voters favored Blanksma with 1,563 votes. Ulrich received 210 votes in Custer County.
