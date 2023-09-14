Faced with an increase in human-caused fires, fire and land managers in Idaho are stepping up fire prevention and safety messages.
“One of the biggest ones we’ve come across is abandoned campfires; that has been a big issue this summer,” Idaho Department of Lands Fire Bureau Chief Josh Harvey said.
“Most people don’t intentionally start a fire,” Harvey added. “Really what it comes down to is they simply don’t understand how easy it is — not only to start a fire, but how quickly they lose control of fire."
In response, Harvey is stepping up his messages urging the public to be on heightened alert, even to the point of being paranoid, about fire safety and prevention.
“We can post signs, we can put up reader boards, we go down to the fairs in town and we present fire safety messages and it still happens,” Harvey said.
Harvey said he has interviewed people who unintentionally caused fires who swore up and down that they did everything they could to put their campfire out. But Harvey said without true diligence to put a fire dead out, winds can come through a day or two later, sweep up an ember and ignite a fire.
Fire investigators have even found heat in abandoned campfires 12 inches underneath the top layer of ash.
Harvey has a tip for people to consider if they are wondering if they have done enough to put their campfire out. Harvey asks people to consider whether they would put their bare hand in the ash and stir it around. If not? That fire isn’t out yet. Putting a campfire out requires multiple rounds of dousing it with water, shoveling, digging, stirring the ash and dousing again repeatedly.
Aside from negligence and carelessness, state fire investigators are also encountering an increase in fires set intentionally across all types of land — private property, federal forests, state endowment lands and industrial timberlands, Harvey said.
“We’ve seen this trending upward over the last five to six years,” Harvey said. “I don’t remember arson being such a big issue, say, before 2018-ish. But since then, every year we have had multiple people that have been conducting arson activity, either in backyards or out in forests. It’s become more and more prevalent.”
Harvey said the Department of Lands and the State Fire Marshal’s Office investigate the cause of fires. Each fire and investigation is different, Harvey said, and they treat the two causes differently. An abandoned campfire or a fire caused by operating heavy equipment is treated as a negligent act and a civil type action. For civil cases, Harvey said investigators will determine how much it cost to put the fire out and then seek cost recovery from the person found responsible.
For arson, the state treats it as a criminal act and works with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office to prosecute.
The concern over the increase in human caused fire has reached Idaho Gov. Brad Little. Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller briefed Little and other statewide elected officials.
“We are seeing more unwanted human-caused fires, in fact human-caused fires are up about 30 percent this year,” Miller told the Idaho State Board of Land Commissioners.
Even with the recent rain, Harvey said Idahoans should not let their guard down.
