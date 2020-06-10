SALEM —Law enforcement descended on Chad Daybell’s property in Salem at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
They started digging soon after. Officers with shovels and hoes could be seen in aerial photographs. As the day went on, they brought backhoes and tents to the scene. The digging seemed to be focused on two spots.
The search warrant was for the 200 block of 1900 East in Fremont County, which borders Wyoming. A 1-mile police perimeter was set up on the roads around the Daybell home.
Around 11:30 a.m., Daybell, at a location about 3 miles from the property, was put in handcuffs and driven away by police. Rexburg Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen confirmed that Daybell had been taken into custody for questioning.
Daybell has been under investigation for months regarding the disappearance of his second wife’s children. Eight-year-old J.J. Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan were last seen in September. Daybell and the children’s mother, Lori Vallow, fled their Rexburg apartment the day after police attempted to conduct a welfare check on the children. The couple was later found in Hawaii. Vallow was extradited to Rexburg in March and currently sits in the Madison County jail in lieu of posting a $1 million bail.
Shortly after noon Tuesday, Tylee Ryan’s aunt, Annie Cushing, reported that she had been notified by a victims' advocate that remains had been found and an anthropologist was on scene in Salem.
“I just got a call from the victims' advocate. Human remains were found on the property. They don’t know whose. An anthropologist is on the scene working with investigators,” Cushing wrote on Facebook.
Hagen later confirmed at a press conference that remains had been found; he declined to comment on the identity of the remains or how many bodies the remains included.
At the evening press conference Tuesday, Hagen said autopsies will be conducted.
Online records show Daybell was booked into the Fremont County Law Enforcement Complex at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday. Hagen was unable to confirm the charges Daybell was booked on during a press conference Tuesday evening. Officials from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were in attendance.
This is the second time a search warrant was served on the Daybell property. The first time was on Jan. 3 in relation to Chad’s deceased wife, Tammy Daybell. Rexburg police have said Tammy’s death on Oct. 19, 2019, occurred under suspicious circumstances. Chad married Lori Vallow on Nov. 5.
Tammy’s body was later exhumed for forensic examination. Len Humphries, Fremont County sheriff, said Tammy Daybell’s test results have still not come in.
Vallow faces two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children as well as misdemeanors involving resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.