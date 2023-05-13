Custer County residents snapped up all the free blue and Engelmann spruce trees that were given away on Arbor Day by Salmon-Challis Forest personnel.
As they’ve done for many years, forest employees set up shop at Forest Service offices in Challis, Mackay, Leadore, Salmon and North Fork and handed out two seedlings to anyone who asked for the tiny trees. People waited in two vehicles in the parking lot of the Forest Service office in Challis before the 9:30 a.m. giveaway began. A steady stream of autos pulled in for the next hour as people were eager to get their trees. Some people tried hard to get more than the two allotted trees, claiming “someone said” they could get as many as five trees.
“Two per person is what we always give away,” Forest Service employee Erin Pierson said.
Forest Service employee David Morris kept a watchful eye on happenings at the Challis giveaway site. Morris manned the Arbor Day free tree station for years. But his April 29 retirement, fittingly on Arbor Day, after 30-plus years with the Forest Service, means the 2023 tree project was his final one.
This year, people in Mackay and Arco could also get free seedlings given away by the Idaho Forest Products Commission at the Mackay schools and at the Natural Resource Conservation Service office in Arco.
Arbor Day is celebrated the final Friday of April. According to the Arbor Day Foundation, Arbor Day is known as the tree planter’s holiday and “is a day for people to come together in recognition of the wonders of trees.”
