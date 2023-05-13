free trees 5.11
Buy Now

Forest Service employees Terry Warner and Erin Pierson talk with Doug Maestas on Arbor Day. Salmon-Challis Forest officials gave away hundreds of free tree seedlings in Custer and Lemhi counties.

 Shelley Ridenour photo

Custer County residents snapped up all the free blue and Engelmann spruce trees that were given away on Arbor Day by Salmon-Challis Forest personnel.

As they’ve done for many years, forest employees set up shop at Forest Service offices in Challis, Mackay, Leadore, Salmon and North Fork and handed out two seedlings to anyone who asked for the tiny trees. People waited in two vehicles in the parking lot of the Forest Service office in Challis before the 9:30 a.m. giveaway began. A steady stream of autos pulled in for the next hour as people were eager to get their trees. Some people tried hard to get more than the two allotted trees, claiming “someone said” they could get as many as five trees.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.