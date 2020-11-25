When their vehicle got trapped under thick snow Nov. 15 near Indian Springs Campground, two hunters were prepared for an extended stay in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. Fortunately for them, it was only one night.
“Two off-duty South Custer Search and Rescue workers were out hunting, and they came across two other hunters whose car was snowed in,” Custer County Search and Rescue Coordinator Shade Rosenkrance said. The incident was reported at 2:28 p.m.
Rosenkrance said the trapped hunters were caught off-guard by a winter storm, but were otherwise prepared to camp in snow. They spent the night in the woods because the off-duty search and rescue workers didn’t have enough space for all four of them in their vehicle. Personally confirming the two of them were OK to spend the night after getting in touch via radio, Rosenkrance told them rescuers would be back the next day.
Rescuers from Mackay and Stanley responded to Rosenkrance’s call to help, as did Custer Telephone Cooperative workers. Rosenkrance said because of the heavy snowfall, rescuers needed the co-op’s snowcat to make the 12-mile trip to the hunters.
“It’s slow moving, fighting the snow and fallen trees,” Rosenkrance said. Although rescuers left in the morning, it wasn’t until late evening they returned with the stranded hunters.
Rosenkrance said because the hunters prepared in advance to spend a “safe and secure” night outside in winter weather, rescuers were able to get to them the next day without too much concern for their health.