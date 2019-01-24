Judge Stevan Thompson last week ordered Angela Michelle Green of Challis to serve five years of probation on a felony perjury charge and suspended a prison sentence of four to seven years.
Initially the judge ordered her to spend 30 days in the local jail with work release. But he changed his mind after Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson pointed out that the Custer County Jail does not have a separate section to house women. Rather than have Green drive every day from the Lemhi County Jail in Salmon to work in Challis this winter, the judge dropped jail time from her terms of probation. He ordered 180 days of discretionary jail time, but suspended that portion of the sentence.
Green must complete 100 hours of community service, pay a $1,000 fine and reimburse Custer County for public defender costs.
Last November a Custer County jury found Green guilty of perjury, finding she lied by listing zero assets on a financial disclosure form she filled out when applying for a public defender in another case. That was after she and her husband, Justin Green, sold property for about $80,000.
Her husband pleaded guilty to perjury and was sentenced in a separate hearing on the same day last week.
The state disagrees with the presentence investigator’s recommendation that Angie Green should be placed on probation, Oleson told Judge Thompson. At a minimum, she should go into a rider program of up to a year to evaluate her suitability for probation.
Green has multiple felonies on her criminal record, including a 1998 forgery case for which she was on probation for five years, Oleson said. She had another felony forgery conviction in 2006 along with several misdemeanors convictions.
In the current perjury case, Green didn’t take responsibility for her crime and the state believes she lied on the stand at trial, said Oleson.
“Perjury is one of the most serious things in our system of law and justice,” Oleson said. Witnesses and defendants who testify swear to tell the truth. If they lie, there should be severe punishment, otherwise the court is not protecting its integrity, Oleson said.
Angie Green didn’t hold herself accountable for having and using drugs including methamphetamine and marijuana in the house, Oleson said. The Greens have minor children.
“It’s absolutely improper,” said defense attorney Allen Browning, for the prosecutor to point to the Greens’ drug case, which was the result of an illegal search.
That case has not been dismissed, Judge Thompson said. Oleson pointed out charges are pending.
“I am truly sorry,” Angie Green told the judge. “I did take responsibility,” she said. “I did tell the judge about my husband’s property.” Green said she’s been clean and sober for several months and is undergoing counseling. She urged Thompson to put her on probation. “I will not let you down,” she said.
“Everything Mr. Oleson says is accurate,” Judge Thompson said, adding this is Angie Green’s third felony conviction. Numerous other charges have been dismissed against her and a Texas case is still pending. A year ago, Green was abusing substances and “playing fast and loose with the system” on her application for a public defender, Thompson said. Although she presented zero assets as true and accurate, the jury didn’t buy it.
The perjury charge might not have ever been filed if Oleson not been present in court and challenged Green, the judge said.
“I’m glad your life seems to have changed,” Thompson said, but that might be because of Oleson’s aggressive prosecution and the jury’s holding her accountable.
Thompson said he also had to weigh the state’s large prison population in sentencing Green.